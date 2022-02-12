Mariner LLC Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $916,455,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after acquiring an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

