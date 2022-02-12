Mariner LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $14,223,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,510,000 after buying an additional 323,672 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 150,778.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last 90 days.

NYSE A opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

