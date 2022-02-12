Mariner LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.83. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

