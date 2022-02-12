Mariner LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.44.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,467 shares of company stock worth $85,217,026. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $191.81 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $126.07 and a 1 year high of $198.72. The company has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

