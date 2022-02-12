Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of onsemi worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in onsemi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $58.97 on Friday. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

