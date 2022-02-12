Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,231 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after buying an additional 3,047,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,544,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,097,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,029,000 after acquiring an additional 72,519 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14.

