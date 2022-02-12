Mariner LLC Makes New $10.10 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,103,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,721.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of GSLC opened at $87.43 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76.

