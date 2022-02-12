Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $278,287,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,952,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $83,338,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,308,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $48,090,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

