Mariner LLC Purchases 7,944 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Clorox by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

