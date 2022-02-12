Mariner LLC Sells 14,374 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

SCHO opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

