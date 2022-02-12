Mariner LLC Sells 231,145 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 231,145 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,729,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,752,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.