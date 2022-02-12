Mariner LLC Takes Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,011,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $346.31 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.87.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

