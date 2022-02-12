Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $232.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

