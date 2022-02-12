Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $469,753.57 and $70.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,429.57 or 0.99899498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00064421 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00245987 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00154605 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00300566 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001286 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

