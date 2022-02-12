M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.46

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 157.46 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.47). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.39), with a volume of 36,790 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAA. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £216.39 million and a P/E ratio of -76.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

