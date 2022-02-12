megaBONK (MBONK) Achieves Market Cap of $89,748.76

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 41.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $89,748.76 and approximately $513.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00104473 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

MBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

