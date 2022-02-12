Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.24 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00008189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $47.24 million and $46,435.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.86 or 0.06869931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,245.75 or 1.00186066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049055 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,825,052 coins and its circulating supply is 13,680,478 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

