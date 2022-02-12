MIB Coin Price Reaches $0.0034 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $568,018.68 and approximately $3,285.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000209 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,761,886 coins and its circulating supply is 168,459,958 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

