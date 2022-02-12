MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.31

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $0.68. MICT shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 703,199 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. MICT had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 87.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in MICT by 2,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MICT by 3,664.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MICT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MICT by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MICT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About MICT

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

