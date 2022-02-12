MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.31

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $0.68. MICT shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 703,199 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. MICT had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 87.65%.
About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.
