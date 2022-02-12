Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Reaches $4.39 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $21,489.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.00409712 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.