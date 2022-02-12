Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Monster Beverage worth $250,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $82.80 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

