Morgan Stanley Buys 761,166 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.81% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $510,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.
NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.