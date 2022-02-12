Morgan Stanley Buys 761,166 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.81% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $510,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

