Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.27

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.27 and traded as high as $30.90. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBI)
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.
