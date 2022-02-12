Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.27

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.27 and traded as high as $30.90. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.

Get Mountain Commerce Bancorp alerts:

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.