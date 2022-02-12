Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $302.83

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.83 ($4.10) and traded as high as GBX 308.50 ($4.17). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.06), with a volume of 20,877 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.26) price target on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £180.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.