Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.58

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €251.58 ($289.17) and traded as high as €275.75 ($316.95). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €270.80 ($311.26), with a volume of 354,756 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €263.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €251.58.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Stories

