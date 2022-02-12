Name Change Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $36,586.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,264,379 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

