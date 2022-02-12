Nestree Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and $543,087.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.66 or 0.99942476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021434 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021593 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00370828 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

