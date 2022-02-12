NXM (NXM) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. NXM has a total market cap of $644.73 million and approximately $2,407.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $97.55 or 0.00231174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00037688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00104944 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,890,779 coins and its circulating supply is 6,609,205 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

