Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches Market Cap of $7.20 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Oddz has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $955,122.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.45 or 0.06835732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.82 or 0.99877566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00049453 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

