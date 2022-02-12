OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce $84.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.40 million and the lowest is $83.70 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,107%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $142.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $143.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $458.00 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $529.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 619,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $3,602,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $2,406,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $2,180,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.49. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

