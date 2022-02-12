Ontology Trading Down 1.3% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $477.49 million and approximately $54.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00194359 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00025730 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00025294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.65 or 0.00468276 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

