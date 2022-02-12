Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.70. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 850 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

