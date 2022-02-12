OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $741,100.70 and $86,370.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.45 or 0.06835732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.82 or 0.99877566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00049453 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

