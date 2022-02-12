Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ORAN opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,652,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Orange by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 558,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 205.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 427,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Orange by 25.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 217,658 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

