Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 250,984 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.90.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

