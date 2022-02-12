Pangolin Price Up 2% This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $31.14 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.45 or 0.06835732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.82 or 0.99877566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00049453 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,548,970 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

