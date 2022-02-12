Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.21

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.21 and traded as high as C$26.91. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$26.76, with a volume of 1,072,167 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on POU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.28.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total transaction of C$215,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at C$239,562.66. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. Insiders sold a total of 62,268 shares of company stock worth $1,495,752 over the last quarter.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.