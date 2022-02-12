Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.34

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.34 and traded as high as C$27.96. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$27.89, with a volume of 606,251 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXT shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,979 shares in the company, valued at C$32,282,291.80. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $880,000 in the last ninety days.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

