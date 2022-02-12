PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report sales of $24.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $24.90 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $104.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $105.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.50 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $114.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $608,974. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,630,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

