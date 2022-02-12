PegNet Market Capitalization Hits $178,925.78 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. PegNet has a total market cap of $178,925.78 and $1,358.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded 100.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.62 or 0.06909505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.33 or 1.00172047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00047315 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00049246 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

