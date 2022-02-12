Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,428 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $50.07 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.