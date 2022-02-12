Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 75,351 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 67.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.
