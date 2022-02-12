Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.49 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.80 ($0.15). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.16), with a volume of 852,216 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.19 million and a PE ratio of -28.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.49.
Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.