Playgroundz Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $151,210.92 and $919.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.75 or 0.06894621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.31 or 0.99912786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006355 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

