PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Feb 12th, 2022

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.38% of PNM Resources worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,034,000 after buying an additional 145,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

