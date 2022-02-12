PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,412.91

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,412.91 ($19.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,438.70 ($19.46). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,418 ($19.18), with a volume of 3,063 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($23.33) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £603.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,404.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,412.91.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

