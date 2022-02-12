Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.33

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.33 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 119.80 ($1.62). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.61), with a volume of 1,746,138 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.33.

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57), for a total value of £10,922.56 ($14,770.20).

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

