Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $2.02. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 35,734 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

