ProBit Token (PROB) Price Hits $0.31

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One ProBit Token coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProBit Token has a market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $10,958.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00104473 BTC.

ProBit Token Coin Profile

ProBit Token is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official website is www.probit.com/en-us/token . ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProBit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ProBit Token

