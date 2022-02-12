ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as low as C$0.78. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 13,650 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$101.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.99.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

In other news, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 60,000 shares of ProntoForms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,012,909.82. Also, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,057.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.